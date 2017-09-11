Sausalito and the Golden Gate Bridge District have agreed on a plan for a new ferry dock and they want to give the public a chance to comment on it.The plan will be discussed at a public hearing Tuesday.The city and bridge district have been fighting over the design of the dock for three years.Both sides accuse the other of violating the lease agreement.The meeting is at 7 p.m. at the Sausalito Portuguese Cultural Center.The city council will make its decision on September 26.