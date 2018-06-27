EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3665668" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> San Francisco police are responding to a hit-and-run accident involving a pedicab at Embarcadero and Sansome Street.

Pedi cab hit and run on Embarcadero at Sansome. Pedi cab operator has life threatening injuries pic.twitter.com/Vb1IkH3v8H — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) June 28, 2018

Family of 4 - Mom, Dad and 5 and 8 yr old kids have non-life-threatening injuries. They were in 2 different cabs... pic.twitter.com/3VMNmQ7FPw — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) June 28, 2018

San Francisco police are responding to a hit-and-run accident involving a pedicab at Embarcadero and Sansome Street. Police say five people were injured, including a 5 and 8-year-old.The owner of the pedicab company says a family was riding in the pedicab when a car hit them and then drove off. Police say the driver has life-threatening injuries and the four family members have non life-threatening injuries."It was a hit-and-run accident. A pedicab was crossing an intersection on a green light and was hit from behind by a driver that did not stop," the owner, who did not want to be named, said. "This is the first incident of this nature in my time in San Francisco."There is a large police presence at the intersection where the accident took place.Police are asking for help locating the car that struck the pedicab. The driver of the car drove away after the collision and was last seen heading toward the Bay Bridge.Police say they're looking for a light-colored sedan.There was a second pedicab involved but that wasn't nearly as damaged.