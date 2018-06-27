TRAFFIC

Several injured in hit-and-run accident involving pedicab in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

A family was reportedly riding in a pedicab on San Francisco's Embarcadero when it was struck by a hit-and-run driver. (KGO)

by Kate Larsen
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco police are responding to a hit-and-run accident involving a pedicab at Embarcadero and Sansome Street. Police say five people were injured, including a 5 and 8-year-old.

The owner of the pedicab company says a family was riding in the pedicab when a car hit them and then drove off. Police say the driver has life-threatening injuries and the four family members have non life-threatening injuries.

"It was a hit-and-run accident. A pedicab was crossing an intersection on a green light and was hit from behind by a driver that did not stop," the owner, who did not want to be named, said. "This is the first incident of this nature in my time in San Francisco."

EMBED More News Videos

San Francisco police are responding to a hit-and-run accident involving a pedicab at Embarcadero and Sansome Street.



There is a large police presence at the intersection where the accident took place.

Police are asking for help locating the car that struck the pedicab. The driver of the car drove away after the collision and was last seen heading toward the Bay Bridge.

Police say they're looking for a light-colored sedan.

There was a second pedicab involved but that wasn't nearly as damaged.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffichit and runpedicabhit and run accidenttraffic accidentSFPDSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Man climbs 110 Fwy sign in Los Angeles
VTA trying to speed up trains, increase ridership
Street art deal: Oakland DOT rolls out beautification program
San Francisco Muni riders cope with first day of station closures
More Traffic
Top Stories
﻿String of suspicious fires burn near Coyote Creek in San Jose
London Breed officially named mayor of San Francisco
4 shot, 1 dead after shooting outside Oakland mini-mart
ABC7 helps Pawnee Fire victims in Clearlake
$97M Palo Alto home is most expensive for sale in Bay Area
Sadness, fear, hope blend together for Pawnee Fire evacuees
Houston mom killed while walking to store with 2 daughters
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announces retirement
Show More
Plans for immigrant detention center in Concord not moving forward
How a new Supreme Court justice gets on the bench
South Bay union members not fazed by Supreme Court ruling
42 room Lodge at the Presidio opens in SF
Man climbs 110 Fwy sign in Los Angeles
More News