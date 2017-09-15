ABC7 ORIGINALS

VIDEO: Fremont bus stop considered one of sorriest in America

Have you ever had to wait at a really sorry excuse for a bus stop? (KGO-TV)

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
Have you ever had to wait at a really sorry excuse for a bus stop? One in Fremont competed for the dubious title of America's Sorriest Bus Stop.

The stop is on Auto Mall Parkway at Technology Drive and is maintained by the city of Fremont and AC Transit.

It was in the running for the Elite 8 in an online contest by Streetsblog USA. but was eliminated after the first round.

Next door is the Fremont Beauty School, where they admit that bus stop needs a makeover.

"We need a bus shelter over here, so people can be in the shade, like when it's a rainy day or when it's hot. We need a new bus stop," said Sunita Sharma. "I feel sorry for that. Please help our bus stations here."

While the bus stop in Fremont was beat out by one in Seattle, other cities are still vying for the title:

  • Munhall, Pennsylvania

  • Omaha, Nebraska

  • Seattle, Washington

  • Chapel Hill, North Carolina


Click here to cast your vote for Sorriest Bus Stop in America.
