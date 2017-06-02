TRAFFIC

VTA to begin "flex lane" study on Highway 87 in San Jose

VTA says it has come up with a solution for one of the Bay Area's most congested commutes in San Jose. "Flex lanes" may be coming to the Highway 87 corridor. (KGO-TV )

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
"Flex lanes" may be coming to the Highway 87 corridor.

If approved, the lanes would start at Highway 85 and go all the way North to 280.

VTA and the city are spending $225,000 to study the idea and explore different ways to alleviate traffic jams.

"Flex lanes" serve as an extra traffic lane during commute hours and as a regular shoulder the rest of the time.

The study is expected to be finished by the end of the year.
