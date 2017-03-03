TRAVEL

Prius Challenge brings slow, efficient racing to Sonoma Raceway

EMBED </>More News Videos

There was a big race Friday in Sonoma County, and we use the word "race" loosely. Toyota Priuses went head to head in the name of science and efficiency. (KGO-TV)

By
SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) --
There was a big race Friday in Sonoma County, and we use the word "race" loosely. Toyota Priuses went head to head in the name of science and efficiency.

In that hectic race otherwise known as our daily commute, we all know that there are three kinds of drivers, and two of them roll in Priuses, "The slow one and the slow one," said one driver.

An overflow crowd craned their necks and crunched data in an effort to satisfy their need for speed.

The Prius challenge maybe has to be one of the quietest motor races in the world. Organizers will tell you this is not about being fast, it's about being efficient.

They get nine laps. The top speed limit is 60, and they're going maybe nine or ten miles per hour. Observers would wonder why the drivers are even wearing protection.

It's certainly a bit different from other fabled races at Sonoma Speedway. Instead of braun, think brains.

While an average driver in San Francisco might get 45 miles per gallon, here in identically set-up cars, they expected to crack the century barrier.

It's all strategy.

There is nothing else quite as seductive as the small of a charged battery and the roar of an electric motor.

Click here for more of ABC7 News' stories, photos and video on technology.
Related Topics:
travelcartoyotaelectrictechnologySonoma
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
7 On Your Side: Should you get travel insurance?
SMART rail service safety agreement
Obama enjoys kitesurfing during post-presidency respite
Airbnb is offering free housing for refugees
More Travel
Top Stories
Colin Kaepernick opts out of contract with 49ers
Alameda Co. Deputy Michael Foley laid to rest
Undocumented dad taken by ICE while dropping kids off at school
Demolition of old Bay Bridge span ahead of schedule
Yelp to help users find gender neutral bathrooms
Former Laker paid 415K after only being on Warriors for 2 hours
Trump calls criticism of Sessions a 'witch hunt'
Show More
Dump truck damages highway 101 overpass in Palo Alto
PHOTOS: CHP teams up with OPD to feed East Bay homeless
Family sues BART after child robbed
BART recovering from delays after switching issue in Hayward
Berkeley pro-Trump march set for Saturday in Berkeley
More News
Top Video
Demolition of old Bay Bridge span ahead of schedule
Police chase cow herd off freeway
Alameda Co. Deputy Michael Foley laid to rest
Procession for Alameda Co. Deputy Michael Foley
More Video