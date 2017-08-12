TRAVEL

San Jose flights delayed after "prohibited items" allowed into terminal

A suspected thief caught on video with someone else's luggage at Mineta San Jose International Airport has passengers on edge. (KGO-TV)

Flights in and out of San Jose Mineta International Airport are being delayed up to two hours due to a security-related incident.

The airport said passengers should visit their airline's website for flight status information.

Airlines that may be impacted include Aeromexico, Air Canada, Air China, ANA, some Alaska Airlines flights, Delta, American Airlines, Hawaiian, JetBlue, United and Volaris.

The delays were affecting Terminal A, Gates 1-16.

The San Jose Mercury News reported that airport officials said "prohibited items" were inadvertently allowed into the terminal around 3 p.m.
