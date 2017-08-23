LOS ANGELES --The U.S. Department of State issued a new travel warning Tuesday for anyone planning a trip to certain areas of Mexico.
The warning said Americans have been victims of violent crimes, such as murder, kidnapping, carjacking and robbery in several Mexican states. This new warning replaces a travel warning that was issued for the country on Dec. 8, 2016.
"Gun battles between rival criminal organizations or with Mexican authorities have taken place on streets and in public places during broad daylight," the warning said.
It also said there is no evidence that Americans are being targeted because of their nationality and that resort areas and tourist destinations generally do not see a high level of drug-related violence and crime compared to border regions or areas along major trafficking routes.
The warning said kidnappings in Mexico have been done by physically abducting the victims until a ransom is paid, taking the victim for a short time to take money from an ATM before being released, or through an extortion-like scheme where the victim is contacted by phone and coerced by threats of violence against loved ones.
As for the murders and carjackings cited in the warning, it said most involving U.S. citizens happened at night on isolated roads.
The warning has a state-by-state assessment as well and if you would like to read it in full.
This warning appears to be unrelated to the Mexican government's recent crackdown on tainted alcohol that had been served at vacation resorts.
