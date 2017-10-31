NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE

President Trump, politicians take to Twitter after New York City truck rampage

(realDonaldTrump/Twitter)

NEW YORK --
See what politicians and other notable figures are saying on social media after a truck mowed down people on a bike path in New York City Tuesday evening.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
nyc bike path rampagesocial mediatwitterdonald trumpbill de blasioLower Manhattan
Load Comments
NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE
NY bike path rampage: What we know about the suspect
Facebook activates Safety Check following New York incident
More nyc bike path rampage
Top Stories
Minor injuries after runaway dump truck rams 9 cars in Pac Heights
8 dead in rampage, apparent act of terror on NYC bike path
California gas prices to spike 12 cents tomorrow due to new tax
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Officials investigate officer-involved shooting in Sunnyvale
EXCLUSIVE: Woman confronts Pleasant Hill worker wearing blackface
California wildfire insurance claims top $3.3 billion
Facebook, Twitter, Google execs testify before senate committee
Show More
Bear Fire suspect appears to mouth threat in court
San Francisco 49ers introduce new QB
PHOTOS: ABC7 viewers celebrate Halloween 2017!
SFPD firearms expert testifies in Kate Steinle murder trial
TV host Wendy Williams passes out during live broadcast
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC7 viewers celebrate Halloween 2017!
PHOTOS: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween
PHOTOS: Babies dress up for NICU Halloween costume contest
PHOTOS: John F. Kennedy through the years
More Photos