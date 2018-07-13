United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at SFO

A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Sydney was forced to turn around and make an emergency landing at SFO overnight. It happened at 12:35AM. Jacob Franklin was on board the flight. Here's what he had to say:"We were about 40 minutes into our flight, we were going and then it got a little bit bumpy. They told us we were going to turn around, the engine ceased up. Some other people were talking about there being maybe some fire spitting from the engine. And, then we turned around and came right back."United Airlines issued the following statement:"United Flight 863 San Francisco to Sydney returned to San Francisco due to a mechanical issue. The flight landed safely and we will work to get our customers to Sydney as soon as possible. Our maintenance team is inspecting the aircraft."ABC7 News Reporter Amy Hollyfield will be live at SFO beginning at 4:30AM for ABC7 Mornings.Stay with ABC7, abc7news.com and the ABC7 News App for continuing coverage of this developing story.