It has been nine months since the firestorm. The region remains a long way from recovery, both physically and mentally. Now, there is a new documentary about the event.The film debuts Thursday night at Santa Rosa's Roxy Theater. 'Urban Inferno' blends a community's bonding with horror, and maybe that's why it binds."We're expecting people to be moved. Some a lot," said Dr. Steven Seager, who made the documentary. He used a lot of cellphone video, did many interviews, and weaved the narrative through recordings from KSRO Radio.News Director Pat Kerrigan remembers it vividly. She spent 12 hours on air that first morning, and did not take a day off for weeks. Her radio station kept everyone informed of the tragic story line. It's still hard to look at, Pat says, "Because it is that raw. Nine months later, it is that raw."Indeed. 'Urban Inferno' is a blend of catharsis and shared experience."You tell people about it but they just don't get it until you show them what was really the worst thing people will go through in their lives," said Seager.Producers expect a strong response to this film. During the premier, there will be crisis case workers outside the Roxy Theater.They intend that any profits from this film will go right back into the community, helping fire victims.