A 76-year-old fire chief in Sonoma County is fighting to save his son's home after his burned down. Will Horne is the fire chief of the Mayacamaz Volunteer Fire Department in Sonoma County.He didn't wallow in self-pity after his home burnt down in the raging North Bay fires -- instead, he headed about a mile down the road to his son Joel's house.He spent Thursday and Friday night at the home.Even though the flames burned entirely around the house, Horne managed to save it.