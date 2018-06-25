PAWNEE FIRE

VIDEO: Destructive Pawnee Fire raging through Lake County

Governor Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency in Lake County due to the Pawnee Fire, which broke out Saturday near the community of Clearlake Oaks.

CLEARLAKE OAKS, Calif. (KGO) --
Governor Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency in Lake County due to the Pawnee Fire, which broke out Saturday near the community of Clearlake Oaks.

Dozens of buildings have been destroyed and hundreds of others are being threatened.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the entire Spring Valley subdivision of Clearlake Oaks, Cal Fire said. The latest evacuation information can be found here.

