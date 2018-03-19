YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING

VIDEO: Father of Yountville victim to other families: 'Our hearts ache for you'

The father of Jennifer Gonzalez Shushereba spoke at the memorial service for the Yountville shooting victims.

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
At a memorial for the three women killed in the Yountville veterans home shooting, the father of victim Jennifer Gonzalez Shushereba spoke to the families of the other victims, saying he hoped they had the love and support of others during this difficult time.

"I want to acknowledge the other brave women and families. Our hearts ache for you," he said. "This is at a time I don't think I know anything anymore and I know you'll struggle and I hope that you have the love and support of others around you that will help you get through this. Jennifer and Christine and Jennifer, they each had their own unique combination of attributes that made them special. But what they had in common was that they were willing to spend their lives toiling in obscurity, doing a job that was thankless and was never going to end. Who does that? My thought is only the best of us do."

Click here for full coverage on the memorial service and click here for the latest stories and videos on the Yountville veterans home shooting.
