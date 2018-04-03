YOUTUBE SHOOTING

VIDEO: Man texts family from YouTube shooting, 'I am safe for now'

VIDEOS: Active shooter situation at YouTube HQ in San Bruno (1 of 5)

VIDEO: Family tries to get in touch with engineer after YouTube shooting

A family is desperately trying to get in touch with their loved one after he sent them a series of text messages during a shooting at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno. (KGO-TV)

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) --
A Youtube employee sent his family a series of text messages during Tuesday's shooting at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, saying he was hiding in a bush at the campus.

ABC7's Dion Lim met a woman who said her 30-year-old son is a software engineer at YouTube. She says he texted to say he was hiding after hearing gunshots while on the campus' lunch patio.

In one of his messages he wrote, "I love you all, I am safe for now."

Other employees reported that they were asked to keep messages to a minimum during the active situation.

Click here for full coverage on the shooting at YouTube's headquarters.
