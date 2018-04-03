YOUTUBE SHOOTING

VIDEO: SF surgeon treating YouTube shooting victims speaks out on gun violence

VIDEO: Surgeon treating YouTube shooting victims speaks out on gun violence

A San Francisco surgeon treating the victims of the YouTube headquarters shooting spoke out on gun violence in America during a press conference on Tuesday.

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) --
A San Francisco surgeon treating the victims of the YouTube headquarters shooting spoke out on gun violence in America during a press conference on Tuesday.

A woman opened fire at the company's San Bruno campus on Tuesday, wounding at least three people before she shot and killed herself, police say.

"This is a terrible day in the United States. Once again, we have a mass casualty situation that is confronted here at Zuckerberg SF General Hospital," said Dr. Andre Campbell, a trauma surgeon at Zuckerberg SF General Hospital.

Police and witnesses say a woman opened fire Tuesday at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, wounding three people before fatally shooting herself as terrified employees huddled inside.

