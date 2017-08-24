ABC7 ORIGINALS

VIDEO: The group behind Saturday's lightning-rod rally in San Francisco

It's at the center of a potential firestorm around race, freedom of speech and politics. But what exactly is Patriot Prayer?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It's at the center of a potential firestorm around race, freedom of speech and politics. But what exactly is Patriot Prayer?

Joey Gibson is a Portland real estate investor who tells me he was driven to action by the beating of Trump supporters in San Jose last year.

That's what spurred him to found Patriot Prayer. Gibson tells me he is moderate, that the protest at Crissy Field in San Francisco Saturday is about "freedom, love and unity".

He says neo-Nazis, the KKK, Antifa and white nationalists are not allowed at the event, but we'll see who shows up.
