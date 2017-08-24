VIDEO: What to do if you're stopped by police at a rally

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --With all of the protests that take place across the Bay Area, San Francisco public defenders are reminding residents of their legal rights if they're arrested by law enforcement.
"We want to make Bay Area residents leave these actions with both their safety and civil rights intact," San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi said.
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
Here's what to do if you're stopped by police officers:
If you make contact with law enforcement:
- Remain calm
- Don't argue or negotiate as an individual
- Don't touch an officer
If you are stopped, detained or arrested by law enforcement:
- Ask if you're free to go
- If you aren't free to go, you should truthfully identify yourself (unless you want to spend extra time in jail)
- You have the right to remain silent and not answer any questions (remember that jail calls are recorded)
- You have the right to speak with a lawyer
What do you say:
- "Am I free to go?"
- "I want to remain silent"
Click here for more photos and video about recent protests.