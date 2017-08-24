VIDEO: What to do if you're stopped by police at a rally

Remain calm



Don't argue or negotiate as an individual



Don't touch an officer

Ask if you're free to go



If you aren't free to go, you should truthfully identify yourself (unless you want to spend extra time in jail)



You have the right to remain silent and not answer any questions (remember that jail calls are recorded)



You have the right to speak with a lawyer

"Am I free to go?"



"I want to remain silent"

With all of the protests that take place across the Bay Area, San Francisco public defenders are reminding residents of their legal rights if they're arrested by law enforcement."We want to make Bay Area residents leave these actions with both their safety and civil rights intact," San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi said.Here's what to do if you're stopped by police officers: