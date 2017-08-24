ABC7 ORIGINALS

VIDEO: What to do if you're stopped by police at a rally

With all of the protests that take place across the Bay Area, SF public defenders are reminding residents of their legal rights if they're arrested. (AP Image)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
With all of the protests that take place across the Bay Area, San Francisco public defenders are reminding residents of their legal rights if they're arrested by law enforcement.

"We want to make Bay Area residents leave these actions with both their safety and civil rights intact," San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi said.

Here's what to do if you're stopped by police officers:

If you make contact with law enforcement:
  • Remain calm

  • Don't argue or negotiate as an individual

  • Don't touch an officer


If you are stopped, detained or arrested by law enforcement:
  • Ask if you're free to go

  • If you aren't free to go, you should truthfully identify yourself (unless you want to spend extra time in jail)

  • You have the right to remain silent and not answer any questions (remember that jail calls are recorded)

  • You have the right to speak with a lawyer


What do you say:
  • "Am I free to go?"

  • "I want to remain silent"


