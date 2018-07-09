Violent road rage incident caught on camera in Florida

An ongoing dispute turned into a violent road rage incident, and it was all caught on camera.Manatee County deputies learned about the road rage incident when another driver - who was not involved - posted a video on Facebook.Deputies identified Willie Edwards walking up to the passenger side of a Hyundai, carrying a long-handed stick with a blunt end, to confront passenger Erica James.The Hyundai driver, identified as Rose Alvarez, tried to intervene, but deputies said someone stopped her.Soon after the confrontation, everyone involved started throwing punches, kicking and rolling on the road.Police said the people involved will be charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief.