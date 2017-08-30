HURRICANE HARVEY

92-year-old Houston evacuee charms rescuers on live TV

EMBED </>More Videos

KABC reporter meets spunky 92-year-old in boat rescue (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
A 92-year-old evacuee named Shirley charmed a rescue team while live on television in Houston.

"Oh, I didn't realize (I was on TV). I would have worn my wig for the occasion," she said as the crew burst out in laughter.

She began to gush about the men who helped her evacuate.

"And they're so good looking, my god, really, and strong, my goodness," she said.

Shirley said she didn't evacuate at first because she didn't imagine the water would come to her house.

"I just feel so betrayed by the water," she said.

When Shirley was told that KTRK-TV was in love with her now, she joked, "Are they really? Maybe I'll get a contract out of this."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldhurricane harveyevacuationfloodinghouston flood
Load Comments
HURRICANE HARVEY
Nursing home in Texas evacuated amid flooding
Celebs send their thoughts to Houston
Hurricane Harvey by the numbers
George Strait, country music community join for Harvey relief
More hurricane harvey
WEATHER
SF Giants players, Bay Area charities step up to help with Harvey
Hurricane Harvey by the numbers
George Strait, country music community join for Harvey relief
Harvey-related death toll rises to 21 in Texas
More Weather
Top Stories
SF's Powell station reopens after suspicious package deemed safe
Authorities: 3 officers, 1 suspect shot in Sacramento
Hurricane Harvey by the numbers
Bay Area weekend heat wave may break record temperatures
Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC7
South Bay coalition to help families impacted by ICE
Nursing home in Texas evacuated amid flooding
Family found dead after van swept away in Texas flood
Show More
SWAT team responds to Oakland home invasion
Lake Merritt BART station to close for project during Labor Day weekend
Body found along westbound Capitol Expressway in San Jose
Spare the Air Alert in effect for Thursday
Extended coverage of historic Houston flooding - WATCH LIVE
More News
Top Video
Bay Area weekend heat wave may break record temperatures
Nursing home in Texas evacuated amid flooding
Family found dead after van swept away in Texas flood
SWAT team responds to Oakland home invasion
More Video