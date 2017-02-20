ABC7 News Weather forecast for Monday afternoon

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast.
Another Storm Today!
Light rain with more embedded moderate to heavy downpours and gusty winds are on the way today. The storm ranks 3-Strong on our Storm Impact Scale. An isolated thunderstorm is possible also. Highs remain near to slightly below average, middle to upper 50s.
Our rain becomes lighter tonight with just a few pockets of downpours. A chance of a stray thunderstorm continues. Dress for mild lows in the lower to middle 50s when heading out tomorrow morning.
FLOOD WARNING: Until Thursday 8:15PM
FLOOD WATCH: Until 4AM Tomorrow
WIND ADVISORY: Today Until 1PM
HIGH WIND WARNING: Today 1PM - Tomorrow 3AM
My Storm Concerns:
Very High - Urban & Creek Flooding
Very High - Trees Down
High - Mud & Rock Slides
Moderate - Power Outages
Moderate - River Flooding
Concord: 58/54
Fremont: 57/53
Oakland: 57/55
Redwood City: 56/52
San Francisco: 57/51
San Jose: 58/54
Santa Rosa: 56/49
Coast
TODAY: Rain, Moderate to Heavy at Times
Highs: 54 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Rain, Moderate to Heavy at Times
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Rain, Moderate to Heavy at Times
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Rain, Moderate to Heavy at Times
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Rain, Moderate to Heavy at Times
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 51 - 55 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Rain, Moderate to Heavy at Times
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 51 - 55 Degrees
Tuesday:
The intensity of the storm decreases dramatically tomorrow, 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. The chance of showers drops from scattered to isolated during the evening hours.
