ABC7 News Weather forecast for Monday afternoon

Another Storm Today!

Light rain with more embedded moderate to heavy downpours and gusty winds are on the way today. The storm ranks 3-Strong on our Storm Impact Scale. An isolated thunderstorm is possible also. Highs remain near to slightly below average, middle to upper 50s.

Our rain becomes lighter tonight with just a few pockets of downpours. A chance of a stray thunderstorm continues. Dress for mild lows in the lower to middle 50s when heading out tomorrow morning.

FLOOD WARNING: Until Thursday 8:15PM

FLOOD WATCH: Until 4AM Tomorrow

WIND ADVISORY: Today Until 1PM

HIGH WIND WARNING: Today 1PM - Tomorrow 3AM

My Storm Concerns:
Very High - Urban & Creek Flooding
Very High - Trees Down
High - Mud & Rock Slides
Moderate - Power Outages
Moderate - River Flooding

Concord: 58/54
Fremont: 57/53
Oakland: 57/55
Redwood City: 56/52
San Francisco: 57/51
San Jose: 58/54
Santa Rosa: 56/49

Coast
TODAY: Rain, Moderate to Heavy at Times
Highs: 54 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Rain, Moderate to Heavy at Times
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Rain, Moderate to Heavy at Times
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

North Bay
TODAY: Rain, Moderate to Heavy at Times
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Rain, Moderate to Heavy at Times
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 51 - 55 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Rain, Moderate to Heavy at Times
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 51 - 55 Degrees

Tuesday:
The intensity of the storm decreases dramatically tomorrow, 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. The chance of showers drops from scattered to isolated during the evening hours.

