ABC7 News Weather forecast for Thursday afternoon

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast.
Chilled Sunshine Today and Tomorrow!
We begin today mostly clear and cooler for our Bay and Inland neighborhoods. The coast is partly cloudy with stray showers through 10 a.m. Dress for temperatures in the lower 30s to middle 40s.
A chilly breeze tempers our almost totally sunny afternoon. Highs climb into the middle 50s. Our average highs range from the lower to middle 60s.
Mostly clear and even cooler temperatures develop tonight. Widespread frost forms in our Inland East Bay, North and South Bay Valleys.
Concord: 55/35
Fremont: 55/36
Oakland: 56/40
Redwood City: 55/36
San Francisco: 55/41
San Jose: 56/37
Santa Rosa: 55/30
Coast
TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 51 - 53 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 31 - 36 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 29 - 37 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 31 - 37 Degrees
Friday-Sunday:
After a clear and cold start high pressure brings us another mainly sunny and cooler than average day tomorrow.
Light rain falls Saturday with scattered light showers Sunday. The snow level drops to 3000' Sunday into Monday. Any showers good drop hail, snow or graupel, a hybrid of hail and snow. Precipitation amounts remain below half an inch. Additional flooding is not likely an issue.
Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia