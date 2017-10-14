ABC7 News weather forecast: Gusty winds increasing this morning

Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.
There's a Red Flag warning until 11 p.m. tonight in the North Bay, East Bay Hills and Diablo Range. Winds will be moving north to northeast with gusts up to 60 mph. There's very low relative humidity, 10-20 percent. Smoky skies and poor air conditions will continue to plague the Bay Area through the weekend so a "Spare the Air" alert remains up.
Click here for full coverage on the North Bay wildfires.
HIGH FIRE DANGER Friday at 5 p.m. to Saturday at 11 p.m.
Concord: 51/80
Fremont: 52/78
Redwood City : 49/75
San Francisco: 54/71
San Jose: 52/79
Coast
TODAY: A hazy afternoon.
Highs: Near 70.
TONIGHT: Smoky skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay
TODAY: A hazy & mild day.
Highs: In the mid to upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Smoky skies.
Lows: in the 50s.
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Hazy & warm.
Highs: In the lower 80s.
TONIGHT: Hazy skies.
Lows: Near 50.
North Bay
TODAY: Hazy & warm.
Highs: In the low to mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Smoky skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
Peninsula
TODAY: Hazy skies.
Highs: In the upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Smoky skies.
Lows: Near 50.
South Bay
TODAY: Hazy skies.
Highs: In the upper 70s.
TONIGHT Smoky skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Sunday:
Hazy skies, winds relax. Highs: 76-88.
Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia