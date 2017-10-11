Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.
Smoke from North Bay fires will continue to produce hazy, unhealthful air across the area for the next few days. However, skies above will be clear tonight, with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Tomorrow and Friday will bring hazy sunshine and breezy conditions, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to mid 70s inland. A warmer pattern will develop this weekend, with highs ranging from near 70 at the coast to mid 80s inland.
WIND ADVISORY & RED FLAD WARNING:
North Bay: Today 5 p.m. - Tomorrow 5 p.m.
East Bay: Today 11 p.m. - Tomorrow 5 p.m.
Concord 74
Oakland 68
Redwood City 71
San Francisco 64
San Jose 73
Santa Rosa 74
Coast
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Breezy/Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Breezy/Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Near 70
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
North Bay
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 70s
Peninsula
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Low 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Low 70s
Friday:
Hazy Sunshine & Breezy
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Mid 70s Inland
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
