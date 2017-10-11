WEATHER

ABC7 News weather forecast: High fire danger, poor air quality amid North Bay wildfires

Here is your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast for the Bay Area. (KGO)



Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.

Smoke from North Bay fires will continue to produce hazy, unhealthful air across the area for the next few days. However, skies above will be clear tonight, with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Tomorrow and Friday will bring hazy sunshine and breezy conditions, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to mid 70s inland. A warmer pattern will develop this weekend, with highs ranging from near 70 at the coast to mid 80s inland.

WIND ADVISORY & RED FLAD WARNING:
North Bay: Today 5 p.m. - Tomorrow 5 p.m.
East Bay: Today 11 p.m. - Tomorrow 5 p.m.

Concord 74
Oakland 68
Redwood City 71
San Francisco 64
San Jose 73
Santa Rosa 74

Coast
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Breezy/Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Breezy/Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Near 70

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

North Bay
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 70s


Peninsula
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Low 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Low 70s

Friday:
Hazy Sunshine & Breezy
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Mid 70s Inland

