AccuWeather forecast: Atmospheric River arrives today

Cloudy and a slightly milder morning unfolding now. Temperatures spread from middle 40s to upper 50s.

Clouds hover over our heads all day and hold temperatures below yesterday's levels. Highs reach the lower 60s at the Coast and San Francisco with middle to upper 60s elsewhere. A few spots may reach 70 in the South Bay where the clouds are thinner.

Light rain develops in the North Bay this evening and spreads south overnight. The storm begins as a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. The intensity increases during tomorrow morning's commute. The Storm Impact Scale jumps to a 2-Moderate. The moderate to heavy rain produces standing water for the morning commute. Even milder temperatures develop, lower to upper 50s.

Friday:
Steady rain continues with impulses of moderate to heavy rain. More areas of standing water develop and flooding may be an issue on the North Bay burn scars. The storm remains a 2-Moderate on the Storm Impact scale.

RAINFALL:
South Bay: Up to 1"
Bay: 1" - 2.5"
North Bay" 2.5" - 3.5"
Mountains: 3" - 5"

Concord: 67/54
Fremont: 68/54
Oakland: 65/54
Redwood City: 67/55
San Francisco: 62/53
San Jose: 70/56
San Rafael: 64/52
Santa Rosa: 65/53

Coast
TODAY: Evening Rain
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Moderate Rain
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Cloudy
Highs: 66 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Moderate Rain
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Cloudy
Highs: 67 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Moderate Rain
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Evening Rain
Highs: 64 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Moderate Rain
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Cloudy
Highs: 64 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Moderate Rain
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 67 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Rain
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees
