AccuWeather forecast for Thursday afternoon

It'll be sunny and mild tomorrow, with highs ranging from around 60 at the coast to upper 70s inland. (KGO)




Tonight will be mostly clear inland, with patchy fog near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid 40s. Tomorrow will be sunny and mild, with highs ranging from around 60 at the coast to upper 70s inland. Warmer days will follow over the weekend, as inland temperatures reach into the mid 80s; and the warmth will hold on into early next week.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY Bay: Today 9 a.m. - Friday 3 a.m.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY Ocean: Today 9a.m. - Friday 3 a.m.

Concord 77
Oakland 68
Redwood City 71
San Francisco 64
San Jose 74
Santa Rosa 76

Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, & Mild
Highs: Around 60

East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Around 40
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s

Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Around 70

South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s

Saturday:
Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Low & Mid 80s Inland
