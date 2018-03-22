WEATHER

AccuWeather forecast for Thursday evening

Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear and chilly, with overnight lows ranging from upper 30s inland to mid-40s near the coast and bay. Cold, scattered showers will develop in the North Bay during the early morning hours, and spotty showers will sweep across the remainder of the Bay Area throughout the day.

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Highs will range from mid 50s at the coast to near 60 inland. A wave of more widespread rain will move through the region tomorrow night, followed by scattered showers on Saturday. Showers my linger into Sunday, but a sunnier, drier, and warmer pattern will begin on Monday.

Saturday:
Scattered Showers/Chilly Highs: Low 50s Coast to Upper 50s Inland

Concord 59
Oakland 59
Redwood City 60
San Francisco 58
San Jose 61
Santa Rosa 56

WATCH LIVE: Track the storm with Live Doppler 7

Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cooler
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Breezy/Spotty Light Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cooler
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Spotty Light Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Spotty Light Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cooler
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Spotty Light Showers
Highs: Near 60

South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Spotty Light Showers
