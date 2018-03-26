WEATHER

AccuWeather forecast for Tuesday morning

(KGO)




Tonight will be clear and moderately cool, with overnight lows mainly in the mid-40s.

Tomorrow will be sunny and mild, with highs ranging from mid-60s at the coast to mid-70s inland. We can expect a gradual warming trend through midweek, as inland highs approach 80 degrees, but minor cooling will occur at the end of the week. Easter Sunday will likely be mostly sunny and mild, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to low 70s inland.

Concord 73
Oakland 70
Redwood City 71
San Francisco 68
San Jose 73
Santa Rosa 75

Coast
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Around 70

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s

Peninsula
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Around 70

South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Wednesday:
Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s Coast to Upper 70s Inland
