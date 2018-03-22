  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
WEATHER

AccuWeather forecast: Showers, chance of thunderstorms

EMBED </>More Videos

We'll have scattered showers in parts of the Bay Area today, with some sunshine just before the sunsets. (KGO)




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast

The heaviest rain was during the morning commute. Now, we can expect scattered showers and the possibility of thunderstorms in parts of the Bay Area. The storm has been downgraded to a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Temperatures drop into the middle to upper 50s this afternoon. You will need an umbrella and sunglasses today.

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Clearing clouds this evening open us to thick fog formation overnight. Temperatures will be significantly cooler tomorrow morning, upper 30s to upper 40s.

Friday:
Scattered light showers mainly stay in the North Bay until late in the afternoon when they begin spreading south. The storm decreases to a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. High remain below average in the middle to upper 50s.

Concord: 60/42
Fremont: 60/43
Oakland: 59/46
Redwood City: 59/43
San Francisco: 58/47
San Jose: 61/43
San Rafael: 58/43
Santa Rosa: 59/38

WATCH LIVE: Track the storm with Live Doppler 7

Coast
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Storm triggers flooded roadways, warnings in North Bay
Funnel cloud spotted over homes north of Sacramento
Latest storm knocks down trees, causes traffic problems across Bay Area
How wildfires create a serious threat for flooding and mudflows
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in San Francisco
Videos show injured cop, other victim after SF shooting
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Latest storm knocks down trees, causes traffic problems across Bay Area
Spokesperson: Toys 'R' Us liquidation sale delayed, likely to start Friday
Trump: Biden would go down crying if he assaulted me
See the royal wedding invitations
President Trump unveils punishing trade actions against China
Show More
ABC7 holding National Puppy Day event tomorrow
LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events
Storm triggers flooded roadways, warnings in North Bay
John Dowd, lead Trump lawyer in Russia probe, leaves team
Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill closed due to threat
More News
Top Video
Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in San Francisco
Videos show injured cop, other victim after SF shooting
Latest storm knocks down trees, causes traffic problems across Bay Area
Storm triggers flooded roadways, warnings in North Bay
More Video