AccuWeather forecast: Showers, chance of thunderstorms

VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast
The heaviest rain was during the morning commute. Now, we can expect scattered showers and the possibility of thunderstorms in parts of the Bay Area. The storm has been downgraded to a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Temperatures drop into the middle to upper 50s this afternoon. You will need an umbrella and sunglasses today.
RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Clearing clouds this evening open us to thick fog formation overnight. Temperatures will be significantly cooler tomorrow morning, upper 30s to upper 40s.
Friday:
Scattered light showers mainly stay in the North Bay until late in the afternoon when they begin spreading south. The storm decreases to a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. High remain below average in the middle to upper 50s.
Concord: 60/42
Fremont: 60/43
Oakland: 59/46
Redwood City: 59/43
San Francisco: 58/47
San Jose: 61/43
San Rafael: 58/43
Santa Rosa: 59/38
WATCH LIVE: Track the storm with Live Doppler 7
Coast
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia