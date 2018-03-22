AccuWeather forecast: Showers, chance of thunderstorms

Coast

The heaviest rain was during the morning commute. Now, we can expect scattered showers and the possibility of thunderstorms in parts of the Bay Area. The storm has been downgraded to a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Temperatures drop into the middle to upper 50s this afternoon. You will need an umbrella and sunglasses today.Clearing clouds this evening open us to thick fog formation overnight. Temperatures will be significantly cooler tomorrow morning, upper 30s to upper 40s.Scattered light showers mainly stay in the North Bay until late in the afternoon when they begin spreading south. The storm decreases to a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. High remain below average in the middle to upper 50s.Concord: 60/42Fremont: 60/43Oakland: 59/46Redwood City: 59/43San Francisco: 58/47San Jose: 61/43San Rafael: 58/43Santa Rosa: 59/38TODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: FoggyLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: FoggyLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 60 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: FoggyLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: FoggyLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: FoggyLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: FoggyLows: 39 - 44 Degrees