Tonight will be rainy and windy, with the storm ranking level 3 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s. The storm will taper off early tomorrow morning, giving way to partly cloudy and breezy conditions for the remainder of the day. Afternoon highs will range from near 60 at the coast to mid 60s inland and near the bay. Sunday and Monday will bring sunny and milder weather, but light rain or showers will return by the middle of next week.
PROBABILITIES:
Very High - Flooding Roads
Very High - Small Stream Flooding
High - Mudslides/Debris Flows
Moderate - Power Lines Down
Moderate - Trees Toppling
FLOOD WATCH: North Bay Until Saturday 11am
FLOOD WATCH: Santa Cruz Mountains Until Saturday 11am
RAINFALL:
South Bay: Up to 1"
Bay: 1.25" - 2.5"
North Bay" 2.5" - 3.5"
Mountains: 3" - 5"
Weekend:
The cold front and chances of rain head south and exit the South Bay by 10a.m. tomorrow. A mix of sun and clouds dominate the rest of the day with a chance of isolated showers in the North Bay mountains.
Concord 65
Oakland 63
Redwood City 64
San Francisco 62
San Jose 66
Santa Rosa 64
Coast
Tonight: Rainy & Windy Overnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Early AM Wind & Rain/Partial Clearing Later
Highs: Near 60
East Bay
Tonight: Rainy & Windy Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: EArly AM Wind & Rain/Partial Clearing Later
Highs: Mid 60s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Rainy & Windy Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Early AM Rain & Wind/Partial Clearing Later
Highs: Mid 60s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Rainy & Windy Overnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Early AM wind & Rain/Partial Clearing Later
Highs: Mid 60s
Peninsula
Tonight: Rainy & Windy Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Early AM Wind & Rain/Partial Clearing Later
Highs: Mid 60s
South Bay
Tonight: Rainy & Windy Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Mid 60s
Sunday:
Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Near 70 Inland
