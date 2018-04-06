  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
AccuWeather forecast: Steady to heavy rain expected for evening commute

The storm will taper off early tomorrow morning, giving way to partly cloudy and breezy conditions for the remainder of the day. (KGO)




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

Tonight will be rainy and windy, with the storm ranking level 3 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s. The storm will taper off early tomorrow morning, giving way to partly cloudy and breezy conditions for the remainder of the day. Afternoon highs will range from near 60 at the coast to mid 60s inland and near the bay. Sunday and Monday will bring sunny and milder weather, but light rain or showers will return by the middle of next week.

WATCH LIVE: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

PROBABILITIES:
Very High - Flooding Roads
Very High - Small Stream Flooding
High - Mudslides/Debris Flows
Moderate - Power Lines Down
Moderate - Trees Toppling

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

FLOOD WATCH: North Bay Until Saturday 11am
FLOOD WATCH: Santa Cruz Mountains Until Saturday 11am

RAINFALL:
South Bay: Up to 1"
Bay: 1.25" - 2.5"
North Bay" 2.5" - 3.5"
Mountains: 3" - 5"

Weekend:
The cold front and chances of rain head south and exit the South Bay by 10a.m. tomorrow. A mix of sun and clouds dominate the rest of the day with a chance of isolated showers in the North Bay mountains.

Concord 65
Oakland 63
Redwood City 64
San Francisco 62
San Jose 66
Santa Rosa 64

Coast
Tonight: Rainy & Windy Overnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Early AM Wind & Rain/Partial Clearing Later
Highs: Near 60

East Bay
Tonight: Rainy & Windy Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: EArly AM Wind & Rain/Partial Clearing Later
Highs: Mid 60s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Rainy & Windy Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Early AM Rain & Wind/Partial Clearing Later
Highs: Mid 60s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Rainy & Windy Overnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Early AM wind & Rain/Partial Clearing Later
Highs: Mid 60s

Peninsula
Tonight: Rainy & Windy Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Early AM Wind & Rain/Partial Clearing Later
Highs: Mid 60s

South Bay
Tonight: Rainy & Windy Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Mid 60s

Sunday:
Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Near 70 Inland
