Anderson Reservoir in Morgan Hill is at risk of overflowing

Thursday morning's storm is drawing concern about flooding due to the nearly full Anderson Reservoir.The reservoir in Morgan Hill is 99.3 percent full and at risk of overflowing.Crews have been releasing water to keep the level down. They're hoping to keep Coyote Creek from flooding and impacting homes along its banks."We have a number of low lying communities that are close to the flood plane so there is a risk that some of those communities could flood," Santa Clara Water District's Marty Grimes said.The reservoir doesn't meet federal seismic standards that specify it not exceed 68 percent capacity.It could take up to nine weeks to brain it to that level.