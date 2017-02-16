FLOODING

Anderson Reservoir in Morgan Hill is at risk of overflowing

The Anderson Reservoir in Morgan Hill, Calif. is nearly full on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (KGO-TV)

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) --
Thursday morning's storm is drawing concern about flooding due to the nearly full Anderson Reservoir.

The reservoir in Morgan Hill is 99.3 percent full and at risk of overflowing.

Crews have been releasing water to keep the level down. They're hoping to keep Coyote Creek from flooding and impacting homes along its banks.

"We have a number of low lying communities that are close to the flood plane so there is a risk that some of those communities could flood," Santa Clara Water District's Marty Grimes said.

The reservoir doesn't meet federal seismic standards that specify it not exceed 68 percent capacity.

It could take up to nine weeks to brain it to that level.
Related Topics:
weatherwaterfloodingstormwinter stormstorm damagerainMorgan Hill
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Crews lower lake level to repair Oroville Dam emergency spillway
FLOODING
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
Evacuees return home to Oroville, more rain on the way
Oroville evacuees return home, worry about future
More flooding
WEATHER
Here's what it'd look like to land on Pluto
Weather forecast for Thursday afternoon
Beautiful Alamere Falls pours water into Pacific Ocean
Highway 37 reopening date postponed, frustration mounts
More Weather
Top Stories
Work underway to remove leaning concrete slab in SoMa
Trump bashes news media, defends start of administration
Trump nominates Alexander Acosta as labor secretary
Students, businesses take part in 'Day Without Immigrants' protest
Two injured in big rig crash on I-880 in Oakland
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Bay Area businesses close for 'Day Without Immigrants' protest
Show More
Britax recalls 676,000 strollers after injuries reported
Officials say SoMa construction issue stemmed from hydraulic strut failure
NASA website lets public search for undiscovered worlds
California senator introduces legislation to keep bars open later
Highway 37 reopening date postponed, frustration mounts
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
PHOTOS: 2016-2017 Golden State Warriors Fans
PHOTOS: Michael Finney answers consumer questions in Daly City
More Photos