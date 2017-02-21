SAN JOSE (KGO) --San Jose firefighters are rescuing dozens of residents by boat in flood waters in the Nordale neighborhood at Senter and Phelan.
WATCH LIVE: Sky7 over water rescues in San Jose's Nordale neighborhood
#breaking these are the rafts @SJFD is using to rescue flooded out residents in #sanjose area along #coyotecreek. pic.twitter.com/RiyBz9QIge— Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) February 21, 2017
#breaking blocks and blocks flooded in San Jose around Senter & Phelan. Rescuers going door to door on foot/by raft. pic.twitter.com/v3PAqqKIc8— Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) February 21, 2017
#breaking poor #horses also stranded in flood water in #sanjose A's blocks flooded by overflowing #coyotecreek !! pic.twitter.com/BQNLVLj208— Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) February 21, 2017