WEATHER

At least 30 homes flooded in San Jose's Nordale neighborhood

Flooding in San Jose's Nordale neighborhood, Tuesday, February 21, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE (KGO) --
San Jose firefighters are rescuing dozens of residents by boat in flood waters in the Nordale neighborhood at Senter and Phelan.

WATCH LIVE: Sky7 over water rescues in San Jose's Nordale neighborhood

Stay with ABC7 News on air and online for the latest developments.
Related Topics:
weatherfloodingflash floodingstorm damagestormSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Tuesday afternoon
Several people rescued from flooding in Livermore
How to build an igloo
South Bay slammed by storm, Los Gatos Creek takes over
More Weather
Top Stories
Dozens trapped by flooding at San Jose's Los Lagos Golf Course
Several people rescued from flooding in Livermore
National Zoo says goodbye Bao Bao panda
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
President Trump visits African American History Museum
Hundreds evacuated after levee breach near Manteca
High winds pound Pacifica during storm
Show More
BART recovering from major delays due to disabled train
Caltrain starts online petition to save electrification project
Fallen tree removed from Petaluma home
Marin County launches database to improve transparency
South Bay slammed by storm, Los Gatos Creek takes over
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
PHOTOS: 2016-2017 Golden State Warriors Fans
More Photos