New data shows that California's statewide drought is nearly over.The latest map from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly three-quarters of the state is no longer in a drought.Right now, only sections of Santa Barbara, Ventura and imperial counties remain in severe drought, that's the third of five levels of drought.At this time last year most of the state was in severe drought with all that red and dark red being exceptional drought - the worst possible stage.