Though the numbers are not yet final, Harvey is projected to be the costliest hurricane in U.S. history.
Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever form in the Atlantic, made landfall in the Caribbean and is expected to hit the U.S. later this week.
With so many ways to measure a hurricane -- from sustained wind speeds, to total cost to lives lost -- it can be hard to quantify what makes a hurricane historic. FiveThirtyEight examined some of the costliest, deadliest modern tropical storms, putting together a list of tropical storms that have caused at least $1 billion damage since 1980.
Here's a look at the 10 deadliest of those storms, including Hurricane Harvey's most recent estimates.
Katrina
Date: Aug. 25, 2005
Estimated Damage: $160 billion
Estimated Deaths: 1,833
Sandy
Date: Oct. 30, 2012
Estimated Damage: $70.2 billion
Estimated Deaths: 159
Rita
Date: Sept. 20, 2005
Estimated Damage: $23.7 billion
Estimated Deaths: 119
Ike
Date: Sept. 12, 2008
Estimated Damage: $34.8 billion
Estimated Deaths: 112
Hugo
Date: Sept. 21, 1989
Estimated Damage: $18.2 billion
Estimated Deaths: 86
Floyd
Date: Sept. 14, 1999
Estimated Damage: $9.7 billion
Estimated Deaths: 77
Harvey
Date: Aug. 25, 2017
Estimated Damage: Could be as much as $180 billion
Estimated Deaths: At least 70
Juan
Date: Oct. 27, 1985
Estimated Damage: $3.5 billion
Estimated Deaths: 63
Andrew
Date: Aug. 23, 1992
Estimated Damage: $47.8 billion
Estimated Deaths: 61
Ivan
Date: Sept. 12, 2004
Estimated Damage: $27.1 billion
Estimated Deaths: 57
