Though the numbers are not yet final, Harvey is projected to be the costliest hurricane in U.S. history.Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever form in the Atlantic, made landfall in the Caribbean and is expected to hit the U.S. later this week.With so many ways to measure a hurricane -- from sustained wind speeds, to total cost to lives lost -- it can be hard to quantify what makes a hurricane historic. FiveThirtyEight examined some of the costliest, deadliest modern tropical storms, putting together a list of tropical storms that have caused at least $1 billion damage since 1980.Here's a look at the 10 deadliest of those storms, including Hurricane Harvey's most recent estimates.Aug. 25, 2005$160 billion1,833Oct. 30, 2012$70.2 billion159Sept. 20, 2005$23.7 billion119Sept. 12, 2008$34.8 billion112Sept. 21, 1989$18.2 billion86Sept. 14, 1999$9.7 billion77Aug. 25, 2017Could be as much as $180 billionOct. 27, 1985$3.5 billion63Aug. 23, 1992$47.8 billion61Sept. 12, 2004$27.1 billion57