Incredible video shows residents of a Houston complex making a human chain to help rescue a woman in labor from Harvey flood waters.The pregnant woman started going into labor in the middle of Hurricane Harvey, according to Molly Akers, who posted the video to Facebook.The woman's husband tried to contact 911, but when they couldn't reach emergency responders, they sent out an email to members of their apartment complex, asking if any residents were obstetricians or nurses.Soon after, neighbors began to fill the couple's apartment building, searching for any way to help.After more than an hour, Houston Fire Department emergency workers showed up to rescue the woman. Neighbors then made a human chain as a way to safely escort the woman and her husband to the emergency workers' truck.Akers said watching this moment made her cry tears of joy."Moments like these are incredibly precious and remind me of all the good in the world," she posted to Facebook.