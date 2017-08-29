WEATHER

The heroes of Hurricane Harvey

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Residents are evacuated as floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Spring, Texas. (David J. Phillip&#47;AP Photo)</span></div>
As "epic and catastrophic" flooding along with record rainfall have taken place since Hurricane Harvey made landfall on Friday, many first responders and volunteers have stepped up to help the people of Texas.

Houston Police SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son Aiden after rescuing them from their home surrounded by floodwaters.


A photo of Houston Police SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck rescuing a mother and her son has become a symbol of the hurricane. The harrowing photo shows 13-month-old Aiden Pham in his mother's arms while being carried by Hudeck.

Good Samaritans help woman rescue 21 dogs from floodwaters

EMBED More News Videos

Rescuers helped save animals in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.



William Beasley, his wife, and his friends have traveled around Houston rescuing animals. So far, they have rescued over 20 dogs.

JJ Watt opens up about Hurricane Harvey fundraiser
EMBED More News Videos

Houston Texans star JJ Watt talks to ''Good Morning America'' about his massive Hurricane Harvey fundraiser.



Houston Texans star JJ Watt has put together a Hurricane Harvey fundraiser in hopes of aiding recovery efforts. Watt told Good Morning America, "What's happening right now is so much bigger than football."

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherhurricane harveyhurricanehouston flood
Load Comments
WEATHER
Babies born in midst of historic flooding give hope to Houston
Human chain helps rescue Houston woman in labor
Doctor canoes through floodwaters to perform surgery
4 kids, 2 great-grandparents swept away in Harvey flooding
More Weather
Top Stories
Babies born in midst of historic flooding give hope to Houston
Report: Mayor wants Cal to cancel Free Speech Week
Harvey floods Texas with record rainfall
Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC
Extended coverage of historic Houston flooding - WATCH LIVE
Houston police officer dies in Harvey flood emergency
San Jose police investigate drive-by shooting near Colonial Way
Trump: 'All options are on the table' after NK missile test
Show More
4 kids, 2 great-grandparents swept away in Harvey flooding
How you can help animals impacted by Hurricane Harvey
JJ Watt: 'We're trying to raise as much as we can'
Deer spotted on Bay Bridge early this morning
12 years later: Photos of Hurricane Katrina
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
More Photos