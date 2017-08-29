A photo of Houston Police SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck rescuing a mother and her son has become a symbol of the hurricane. The harrowing photo shows 13-month-old Aiden Pham in his mother's arms while being carried by Hudeck.
Good Samaritans help woman rescue 21 dogs from floodwaters
William Beasley, his wife, and his friends have traveled around Houston rescuing animals. So far, they have rescued over 20 dogs.
JJ Watt opens up about Hurricane Harvey fundraiser
Houston Texans star JJ Watt has put together a Hurricane Harvey fundraiser in hopes of aiding recovery efforts. Watt told Good Morning America, "What's happening right now is so much bigger than football."
$1.5 MILLION!— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 29, 2017
New Goal: $2 Millionhttps://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/sII5OB3seg