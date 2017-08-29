Houston Police SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son Aiden after rescuing them from their home surrounded by floodwaters.

As "epic and catastrophic" flooding along with record rainfall have taken place since Hurricane Harvey made landfall on Friday, many first responders and volunteers have stepped up to help the people of Texas.A photo of Houston Police SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck rescuing a mother and her son has become a symbol of the hurricane. The harrowing photo shows 13-month-old Aiden Pham in his mother's arms while being carried by Hudeck.William Beasley, his wife, and his friends have traveled around Houston rescuing animals. So far, they have rescued over 20 dogs.Houston Texans star JJ Watt has put together a Hurricane Harvey fundraiser in hopes of aiding recovery efforts. Watt told Good Morning America, "What's happening right now is so much bigger than football."