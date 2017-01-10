WEATHER

King Tides cause flooding along San Francisco Embarcadero during strong storm

King Tides flood San Francisco's Embarcadero on Tuesday January 10, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
King Tides combined with a strong storm to cause flooding along the Embarcadero in San Francisco Tuesday morning.

City crews closed one lane of the waterfront roadway because of backed up storm drains.

Drivers found themselves rolling through large puddles when the tide peaked around 9 a.m.

