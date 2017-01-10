SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --King Tides combined with a strong storm to cause flooding along the Embarcadero in San Francisco Tuesday morning.
City crews closed one lane of the waterfront roadway because of backed up storm drains.
Drivers found themselves rolling through large puddles when the tide peaked around 9 a.m.
