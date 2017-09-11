Lightning surges across Bay Area as storms bring rain

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2405647" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Live Doppler7 is tracking multiple thunderstorms across the Bay Area. It's an unstable situation so expect brief downpours and gusty winds this evening. Please head inside if you see lightning or hear thunder.

This storm is a 1 on our Storm Impact Scale. A low-pressure system off the California coast is drawing up moisture and the sun has been destabilizing the atmosphere triggering the storms.So far over three thousand lightning strikes have been reported around the state!