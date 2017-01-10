WEATHER

Mandatory evacuation ordered for San Anselmo

A mandatory evacuation was ordered for downtown San Anselmo, Calif. on Jan. 10, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials have ordered a mandatory evacuation for downtown San Anselmo due to severe weather and flood dangers. Please avoid the area. Flood horns sounded just before 6:40 p.m.


Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Related Topics:
weatherevacuationstormstorm damagefloodingflash floodingrainSan Anselmo
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Storms cause power outages, road closures in Sonoma County
Moderate storm floods streets in Corte Madera
Storms push Uvas Reservoir near Morgan Hill over capacity
Heritage oak tree crashes through Danville home
More Weather
Top Stories
President Barack Obama says goodbye to nation in farewell address
Heritage oak tree crashes through Danville home
Storm melts hillside near Silverado Trail
Oakland police search for suspects in shooting that injured one
Rain, mudslides hamper commute in Santa Cruz Mountains
Tree limb on tracks causes massive BART delays
Dylann Roof sentenced to death in Charleston church shooting
Show More
Russian River expected to crest even higher
LA wins out over SF for George Lucas' museum
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
King Tides cause flooding along San Francisco Embarcadero
Moderate storm floods streets in Corte Madera
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Homes, cars near Russian River flooded
PHOTOS: ABC7 viewers share 'Tunnel Tree' memories
PHOTOS: Major January storm sweeps across Bay Area
White House photographer shares top photos of 2016
More Photos