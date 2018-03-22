WEATHER

Meet the kindergartner whose weather report is going viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Carden Corts is just in kindergarten but his weather report for class has already gone viral. (Storyful/Chralie Corts)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --
Carden Corts may just be in kindergarten, but he is already showing skills that could bring a new kind of energy to meteorology.

In a one-of-a kind weather report filmed for a school project, Carden and his weather stimulator take viewers on a journey through different climates. Everything from hurricanes to spring break fun is covered in his Pokemon-sponsored Waverly Belmont Weather Report.

In the first 12 hours after it was uploaded to YouTube, the video received more than 670,000 views.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherweatherkindergartenfun stuffu.s. & world
WEATHER
Moccasin Dam may burst in Tuolumne County
Rain causes hazardous driving conditions over Highway 17
AccuWeather forecast for Thursday evening
North Bay survives heavy rain, but not unscathed
More Weather
Top Stories
Moccasin Dam may burst in Tuolumne County
EXCLUSIVE: NBA dancer, good Samaritan chase Castro Valley laptop thief
ABC7 holding National Puppy Day event tomorrow
PG&E unveils its new wildfire safety plan ahead of 2018 wildfire season
Witnesses say they'll never forget 'traumatic' SF barber shop shooting
Rain causes hazardous driving conditions over Highway 17
LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Officials investigate deadly car fire at Travis Air Force Base
Diablo Valley College to reopen following graffiti threat
Surveillance video shows deadly shooting unfold in SF
North Bay survives heavy rain, but not unscathed
Consumer Catch-up: Smoke alarm recall, Toys R Us liquidation sales
More News
Top Video
PG&E unveils its new wildfire safety plan ahead of 2018 wildfire season
Moccasin Dam may burst in Tuolumne County
Witnesses say they'll never forget 'traumatic' SF barber shop shooting
Rain causes hazardous driving conditions over Highway 17
More Video