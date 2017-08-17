SOLAR ECLIPSE

PG&E explains power shortage the Bay Area will experience during eclipse

PG&E is walking customers through how it plans to handle the power hit it will take during the eclipse Monday. (KGO-TV )

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --
PG&E is walking customers through how it plans to handle the power hit it will take during the eclipse Monday.

RELATED STORIES:What will the Bay Area weather be like for the eclipse?

The Bay Area will see a reduction of the sun's power by 75-percent during the eclipse.

To make up for that brief but significant absence of full solar energy, PG&E has a few backup plans in place, which include increasing hydroelectric power sources.

On the day of the eclipse, we'll bring you live coverage on TV and online. Click here for other stories, videos, and photos on this rare celestial event.

VIDEO: 7 ways to watch the solar eclipse in the Bay Area
While the Bay Area won't experience the total solar eclipse this month, here are some ways you can still watch.

