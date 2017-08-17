CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --PG&E is walking customers through how it plans to handle the power hit it will take during the eclipse Monday.
The Bay Area will see a reduction of the sun's power by 75-percent during the eclipse.
To make up for that brief but significant absence of full solar energy, PG&E has a few backup plans in place, which include increasing hydroelectric power sources.
