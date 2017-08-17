EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2287787" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> While the Bay Area won't experience the total solar eclipse this month, here are some ways you can still watch.

PG&E is walking customers through how it plans to handle the power hit it will take during the eclipse Monday.The Bay Area will see a reduction of the sun's power by 75-percent during the eclipse.To make up for that brief but significant absence of full solar energy, PG&E has a few backup plans in place, which include increasing hydroelectric power sources.