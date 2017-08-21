The rare total solar eclipse follows a 2,600-mile swath starting in Oregon and ending in South Carolina, making it a prime event for skywatchers coast-to-coast.
People have flocked to 14 states across middle America from Oregon to South Carolina to get a prime viewing spot of the solar eclipse, where the moon will block the entire face of the sun and cause darkness.
Check out these scenes from throughout the country as people watch the eclipse.
Related Topics:
weathersolar eclipsesummertraveltourism
weathersolar eclipsesummertraveltourism