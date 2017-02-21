WEATHER

San Jose Mayor gives update on evacuations -- WATCH LIVE

San Jose firefighters are rescuing dozens of residents by boat in flood waters in the Nordale neighborhood at Senter and Phelan. (KGO-TV )

By
SAN JOSE (KGO) --
San Jose firefighters are rescuing more than 100 of residents by boat in flood waters in the Nordale neighborhood at Senter and Phelan.

The San Jose Fire Department is now saying that more than 180 residents are evacuated and seeking shelter Tuesday.

WATCH LIVE:SJ Mayor gives update on evacuations from flooded neighborhood

The rescues centered on the Happy Hollow Park and Zoo.

VIDEO: Rescues underway in Nordale neighborhood, San Jose

"Coyote Creek is rising because of water coming out of Anderson (Reservoir)," San Jose fire spokesman Capt. Mitch Matlow said. "We have a neighborhood that's basically underwater."


Water rescue teams are using boats and other vehicles to go door-to-door and pull residents to safety, Matlow said.

Anyone who has come into contact with the murky brown water is being decontaminated because of fears about overflowing sewage lines, oil and gas from vehicles trapped in the water or household chemicals that might have leaked into the flood waters.

VIDEO: SJ Fire Chief details Nordale rescue efforts

Evacuees are being taken to local evacuation centers or the hospital but it's still unclear how many people have been rescued or evacuated so far, Matlow said.



No significant injuries have been reported so far.

Residents say the water was moving so quickly they had no time to prepare.

"Early morning around nine, I move the car. You saw the water rising? Yeah, pretty fast. 15 minutes, the water go up to here, earlier it's only like four inch, 15 minutes later about a foot deep," said Dui Nguyen, a San Jose resident.



"There are lots of people who need to be taken out, one apartment or house at a time, by boats. Where they are being decontaminated because this is polluted water," said Capt. Mitch Matlow, with the San Jose Fire Department.

Stay with ABC7 News on-air and online for the latest developments.

The Bay City News contributed to this article.

PHOTOS: Residents rescued from at least 30 flooded homes in San Jose
