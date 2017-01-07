STORMWATCH: Accuweather Saturday forecast

Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your local AccuWeather forecast.
Today's storm ranks 2 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. It is a moderate storm with occasionally heavy rain through midday. Winds will be strong and gusty, so downed trees and power outages are possible. A major storm will arrive late tonight and continue through Sunday. This system ranks 4 on our Storm Impact Scale, the strongest and highest-ranking storm to hit the Bay Area since we introduced the Storm Impact Scale two years ago. Rainfall potential for the weekend ranges from 3 to 5 inches generally, and 5 to 10 inches in the Santa Cruz Mountains. With such heavy rain and strong winds, there are concerns about localized flooding, downed trees and power lines, power outages, mudslides, hydroplaning, and debris flows in the burn scar areas of last year's wildfires. Rain will begin to taper off Sunday evening, with lingering showers into Monday.
Concord 58
Oakland 61
Redwood City 60
San Francisco 59
San Jose 60
Santa Rosa 56
Coast
Today: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s
Tonight: Rainy & Gusty
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
East Bay
Today: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tonight: Rainy & Gusty
Lows: Mid 50s
East Bay Valleys
Today: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tonight: Rainy & Gusty
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
North Bay
Today: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tonight: Rainy & Gusty
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Peninsula
Today: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tonight: Rainy & Gusty
Lows: Mid 50s
South Bay
Today: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tonight: Rainy & Gusty
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Sunday:
Heavy Rain & Gusty Wind
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Low 60s Inland
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay areaCalifornia
