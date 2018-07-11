WEATHER

VIDEO: Bolts of lightning electrify Colorado neighborhood

EMBED </>More Videos

Zap! This video is electrifying. A Colorado man caught this incredible video of a lightning bolt striking a nearby tree. You won't be able to take your eyes off of it. (KGO)

COLORADO --
Zap! This video is electrifying. A Colorado man caught this incredible video of a lightning bolt striking a nearby tree. You won't be able to take your eyes off of it.

Todd Jones shot the video with his smartphone and posted it on Facebook. You can see it strike the top of the tree and then arc down the trunk.

Some small branches shoot off of the tree and go flying. A woman left the home nearby just moments before the lightning strike.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldlightningbuzzworthyamazing videoColorado
WEATHER
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
Weather forecast for Thursday
Dangerous surf warning for Bay Area beaches
Hurricane Beryl: This year's storm name list
More Weather
Top Stories
3-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting in East Oakland
Stormy Daniels will plead not guilty after arrest at strip club, lawyer says
Report: BART board to discuss bus service to help during early bird shut down
Trump declares NATO a 'fine-tuned machine' at end of summit
Happy Birthday, Malala! 5 ways she inspires us
Army to roll out new gender-neutral physical fitness test
Anti-Semitic robocalls on behalf of GOP congressional candidate make rounds in East Bay
Set in Oakland, Premiering in Oakland: 'Blindspotting' actors share pride
Show More
South Bay business owners say bike lane improvement plans could be bad for business
Can BART really stop drug use on its trains?
Santa Rosa wildfire victims take on utilities, state legislature
XO Festival fizzles out after venue pulls plug in Antioch
A guide to the new Medicare card
More News