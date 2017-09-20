Hurricane Maria, which made landfall in Puerto Rico on Wednesday as a Category 4, is the strongest hurricane to hit the island in 85 years.
Incredible video from San Juan shows the force of the storm bending trees and ripping off parts of businesses.
Maria made landfall early on Wednesday morning in the southeast town of Yabucoa. It sustained winds of 155 mph, making it one of the strongest storms to ever reach the U.S. territory. The last time the island was hit by a Category 4 was in 1932, and the last time it was hit by a Category 5 was in 1928.
Governor Ricardo Rossello called the storm " the biggest and potentially most catastrophic hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in a century."
