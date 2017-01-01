Weather forecast for Monday morning

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your local AccuWeather forecast.
Mostly cloudy skies tonight with the chance of an isolated shower. Lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. It's going to rain tomorrow in the Bay Area, with highs ranging from low to mid 50s. This storm system will rank a 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Anyone is fair game for a light shower throughout the day. Won't amount to much as rainfall amounts will total less than a tenth of an inch.
Santa Rosa 52
San Francisco 52
Oakland 55
San Jose 54
Concord 54
Coast
Tonight: Isolated Shower Chance
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds/Shower Chance
Highs: Low 50s
East Bay
Tonight: Isolated Shower Chance
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds/Shower Chance
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Isolated Shower Chance
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds/Shower Chance
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
North Bay
Tonight: Isolated Shower Chance
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds/Shower Chance
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
Peninsula
Tonight: Isolated Shower Chance
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds/Shower Chance
Highs: Low 50s
South Bay
Tonight: Isolated Shower Chance
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds/Shower Chance
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
Tuesday:
It's a partly sunny day with the chance of an evening shower. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay areaCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay areaCalifornia