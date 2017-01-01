WEATHER

Weather forecast for Monday morning
EMBED </>More News Videos

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather Forecast. (KGO)



Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with the chance of an isolated shower. Lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. It's going to rain tomorrow in the Bay Area, with highs ranging from low to mid 50s. This storm system will rank a 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Anyone is fair game for a light shower throughout the day. Won't amount to much as rainfall amounts will total less than a tenth of an inch.

Santa Rosa 52
San Francisco 52
Oakland 55
San Jose 54
Concord 54

Coast
Tonight: Isolated Shower Chance
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds/Shower Chance
Highs: Low 50s

East Bay
Tonight: Isolated Shower Chance

Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds/Shower Chance
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Isolated Shower Chance
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds/Shower Chance
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

North Bay
Tonight: Isolated Shower Chance
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds/Shower Chance
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Peninsula
Tonight: Isolated Shower Chance
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds/Shower Chance
Highs: Low 50s

South Bay
Tonight: Isolated Shower Chance
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds/Shower Chance
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Tuesday:
It's a partly sunny day with the chance of an evening shower. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay areaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
What is a nor'easter?
Antarctica is secretly colorful underneath the ice
Millions of red crabs migrate on Christmas Island
Tips for driving on slick winter roads
More Weather
Top Stories
49ers announce both Trent Baalke, Chip Kelly fired
First Bay Area baby of 2017 born to Marine family
2016: A look back at ABC7 News' most popular stories
VIDEO: Miss NYE fireworks in San Francisco? Here's the whole show
Fire damages medical clinic, business in South San Francisco
Santa Clara businesses impacted by 49ers losses
Seahawks wrap up regular season with win over 49ers
Show More
49ers announce firings of GM Trent Baalke, coach Chip Kelly
Raiders lose AFC West, another QB in 24-6 loss to Broncos
Trump's Incoming Press Secretary Questions if Russia Sanctions Are Out of 'Proportion'
Mariah Carey ushers in 2017 with botched performance
Iconic sign altered to 'HOLLYWeed' in apparent NYE prank
More News
Top Video
Fire damages medical clinic, business in South San Francisco
Santa Clara businesses impacted by 49ers losses
VIDEO: Miss NYE fireworks in San Francisco? Here's the whole show
Iconic sign altered to 'HOLLYWeed' in apparent NYE prank
More Video