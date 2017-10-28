  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
WEATHER

Weather forecast for Sunday

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has the ABC7 weather forecast for the week ahead. (KGO)



Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.

Fog along the coast and around the Bay tonight with lows in the Lower 40s and to the lower 50s. Sunday will feature morning fog pulling back to the coast for sunshine and comfortable temps with highs in the upper 50s to lower 80s. Rough surf is expected along our coastline. Breakers up to 20 feet are possible along with strong rip currents.

BEACH HAZARDS: Expires Sunday evening

Santa Rosa 77
San Francisco 61
Oakland 66
San Jose 75
Concord 79

Coast
Tonight: Cloudy & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Mid 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog/Cool
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Lower 70s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Patchy Fog/Cool
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Lower 80s

North Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog/Cool
Lows: Lower 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Lower 80s

Peninsula
Tonight: Patchy Fog/Cool
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

South Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog/Cool
Lows: Mid 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Upper 70s

Sunday:
A rather cool, fall day under morning fog to sunshine with highs only in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
