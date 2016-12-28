WEATHER

Weather forecast for Thursday
Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast for Thursday morning. (KGO)



Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Under clear skies, lows fall into the lower 30s to lower 40s tonight. Thursday features wall to wall sunshine and comfortable afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Santa Rosa 63
San Francisco 59
Oakland 60
San Jose 63
Concord 59

Coast
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Clear & Cool

Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

North Bay
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Peninsula
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

South Bay
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Lower 60s

Friday:
Clouds increase throughout the day but we stay dry. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

