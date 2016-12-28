Weather forecast for Thursday

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your local AccuWeather forecast.
Under clear skies, lows fall into the lower 30s to lower 40s tonight. Thursday features wall to wall sunshine and comfortable afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Santa Rosa 63
San Francisco 59
Oakland 60
San Jose 63
Concord 59
Coast
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
North Bay
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Lower 60s
Friday:
Clouds increase throughout the day but we stay dry. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay areaCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay areaCalifornia