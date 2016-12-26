Weather forecast for Tuesday

Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your local AccuWeather forecast.
Mainly clear skies tonight will lead to freezing cold conditions in the valleys Tuesday morning with patchy frost. Afternoon highs under sunny skies will run in the low to upper 50s.
Concord: 55
Oakland: 57
Redwood City: 56
San Francisco: 55
San Jose: 59
Santa Rosa: 58
Coast
Tonight: Clear and Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Bright and Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
East Bay
Tonight: Clear and Chilly
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Low to Upper 50s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear and Cold
Lows: Upper 20s to Low 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cold
Lows: Mid 20s to Low 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear and Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear and Cold
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Bright and Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Wednesday:
A chilly morning Wednesday will be followed by a sunny and milder afternoon. Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s.
