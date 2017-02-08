WEATHER

Weather forecast for Wednesday evening

Periods of Rain Today, Strong Storm Tomorrow

Tonight will be cloudy with scattered showers, mainly in the North Bay. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be rainy and windy, as a strong storm ranking 3 on the Storm Impact Scale brings periods of heavy rain and gusty wind to the Bay Area.

Highs will range from near 60 at the coast to mid 60s inland. Friday will begin with a few showers, but partial clearing will occur by midday, and a string of sunny and dry days will begin on Saturday.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

WIND ADVISORY: Tomorrow 2AM - 4PM (North Bay)
Tomorrow 7AM - 4PM

Concord: 64
Oakland: 63
Redwood City: 64
San Francisco: 62
San Jose: 64
Santa Rosa: 60

Coast
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Around 60

East Bay
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Mid 60s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

North Bay
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Peninsula
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Mid 60s

South Bay
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Mid 60s

Thursday:
Moderate rain and embedded heavy downpours move into the North Bay by 7AM tomorrow. By 9AM this begins sliding south into the Central Bay. The southerly progress then slows considerably and the shield of rain lingers until 4PM. From 4PM through 7PM this rain slides south and moves out of the entire Bay Area. I ranked the storm 3-Stron on our Storm Impact Scale. Look for the same to even more flooding and damage than yesterday's storm produced!

Friday:
There will be showers in the morning, with clearing skies in the afternoon.
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Mid 60s Inland


